Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term on Sunday. The ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at 10 am, three days after the party won 62 of 70 Assembly seats in the elections.

On Saturday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that as many as 50 representatives from different sectors would share the stage with Kejriwal, ANI reported. “These people represent those who are the real makers of Delhi’s destiny,” he added. “It includes peons in schools, doctors of Mohalla clinics, autorickshaw, bus and ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, marshals of buses, teachers, headmasters, sanitation workers and others.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to the event by Kejriwal, but he is likely to give it a miss since he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate more than 30 projects. The AAP’s Delhi unit convener, Gopal Rai, had earlier this week said no political leader or chief ministers of other states would attend the ceremony.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam were appointed ministers in the government, an official notification from President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said on Friday.

Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of the ministers-designate on Saturday to discuss the roadmap for development of the national Capital. “Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence,” the AAP leader tweeted. “Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as ministers in the Delhi government.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the event. Almost 3,000 security personnel will be called in for the event, PTI reported. Officials said 2,000 to 3,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, would be deployed as part of the security arrangements. CCTV cameras and drones will also be used. The Delhi Police have also announced traffic restrictions on roads in Central Delhi from 8 am to 2 pm.