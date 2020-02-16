A group associated with the students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University tweeted a CCTV footage on Saturday that appears to show Delhi Police personnel assaulting students in the university’s library on the evening of December 15. A law student had lost his eye in the attack.

The police have repeatedly denied the incident. Scroll.in could not independently verify the video tweeted by the Jamia Coordination Committee. It carries the watermark of the Mehfil-e-Jamia Twitter account, which seems to have acquired the footage. The article will be updated with the police statement if they respond.

The video shows the police entering the library – the Old Reading Hall on the first floor of the MA/MPhil section, according to the Jamia Coordination Committee – at 6.08 pm on December 15, and indiscriminately hitting students with sticks. This came hours after violence had broken out in the area close to the institution during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by the university’s students. The police were accused of using excessive force to quell the demonstrations, and storming the campus. The police claimed its action was justified as the protestors had allegedly injured its personnel and set buses on fire.

The police violence at Jamia, followed by similar action a few hours later by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Aligarh Muslim University. These police actions sparked a nationwide protest against the government’s citizenship initiatives. A few days later, a sit-in against the law and police violence started at Shaheen Bagh, a locality close to the university, and inspired similar neighbourhood demonstrations across India that are still going on.

In January, the Jamia administration assured students it would register a first information report against the Delhi Police for entering the campus without permission, and also move court.

