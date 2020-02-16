Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath at an event at Ramlila Maidan.

The AAP had won a resounding victory in the Assembly elections on February 11, securing 62 of 70 seats, just five fewer than its 2015 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party gained five seats to secure eight – way below what exit polls had predicted. The Congress once again failed to open its account.

Kejriwal retained all the six ministers who served in his government in the previous term – Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot. “There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same Cabinet should be repeated,” Sisodia told ANI before the swearing-in ceremony. “People are happy with the work of the Cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people.”

Fifty representatives from different sectors – school peons, Mohalla clinic doctors, autorickshaw, bus and ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, and teachers – shared the stage with Kejriwal. The AAP called them the “makers of Delhi”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to the event by Kejriwal, but he did not attend since he is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate more than 30 projects. The AAP’s Delhi unit convener, Gopal Rai, had said earlier this week that no political leader or chief ministers of other states would attend the ceremony.

Huge crowd gathered at Ram Leela Maidan to witness yet another historic event.



Everyone is here to bless "Delhi Ka Beta" Arvind Kejriwal.#MufflermanReturns pic.twitter.com/8gvEp5cCr0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2020

Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zv pic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020