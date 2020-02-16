A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘I forgive those who spoke ill of me,’ Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of Delhi for third straight term: The Aam Aadmi Party chief has retained all the six ministers who served in the last Cabinet.
  2. Dalit youth lynched in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for defecating by roadside, seven arrested: R Sakthivel was assaulted in a village dominated by Vanniyars, a powerful OBC community. The police said they were investigating if it was a caste murder.
  3. Three Kashmiri students in Karnataka charged with sedition after ‘pro-Pakistan’ video goes viral: The students’ college principal alleged that they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.
  4. Jamia CCTV footage appears to show Delhi Police assaulting students in library on December 15: A law student lost his eye in the attack. But the police have repeatedly denied the incident.
  5. Poet Imran Pratapgarhi told to pay Rs 1.04 crore to Moradabad city for police expenses during anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that protestors had been gathering at the city Eidgah since his call for a demonstration there on February 7.
  6. Maharashtra will not implement NPR till ruling alliance arrives at a consensus, says minister: Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told him that more discussions would be held before a final decision on the matter.
  7. Labelling dissent as ‘anti-national’ strikes at the heart of democracy, says Justice Chandrachud: He said that democracy is judged not just by the institutions that exist but by the extent to which different voices are heard, respected and accounted for.
  8. India tells Turkish president not to interfere in its affairs after he backs Pakistan on Kashmir: Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed concern about ‘the struggle of Kashmiris’ in a speech in the Pakistani Parliament.
  9. After SC order, Vodafone Idea flags concerns over continuation of business in India: The telecom major said it was assessing the amount that can be paid towards the adjusted gross revenue to the Centre before March 17.
  10. Shaheen Bagh, Park Circus protestors are being given money and fed biryani, says Bengal BJP chief: Dilip Ghosh called the protestors uneducated, ordinary, poverty-stricken people who ‘lack consciousness’.