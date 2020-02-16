A look at the headlines right now:

Centre will stand by decisions on Citizenship Act, Article 370, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He said the decisions were taken in the nation’s interest and the government would remain firm on them despite pressure from all sides.

Two more Indians on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, all are in stable condition: Meanwhile, 406 people quarantined after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for the virus and may be released from Monday.

‘I forgive those who spoke ill of me,’ Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of Delhi for third straight term: The Aam Aadmi Party chief has retained all the six ministers who served in the last Cabinet. In J&K, 1,485 websites whitelisted but ban on high speed internet extended till February 24: In an order, the authorities said that ‘internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only’.

Jamia CCTV footage appears to show Delhi Police assaulting students in library on December 15: A law student lost his eye in the attack. But the police have repeatedly denied the incident. Dalit youth lynched in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for defecating by roadside, seven arrested: R Sakthivel was assaulted in a village dominated by Vanniyars, a powerful OBC community. The police said they were investigating if it was a caste murder. Shaheen Bagh protestors call off march to Amit Shah’s residence, wait for permission: Earlier, they had decided to march to the Union home minister’s official residence after he invited them to approach him about the Citizenship Act.

Three Kashmiri students in Karnataka charged with sedition after ‘pro-Pakistan’ video goes viral: The students’ college principal alleged that they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads protest march in Delhi SC ruling on reservations: Azad alleged that the BJP was against the country’s minorities and that the nation will follow Ambedkar’s Constitution.

Shah Faesal charged under PSA for advocating ‘soft separatism’, says report: The 90-page dossier used to charge Faesal contained his social media posts and records of other activities, including details about his party and its members.

