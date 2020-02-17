The Telangana government on Sunday decided to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the amendments to the Citizenship Act, reported PTI. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the decision during a Cabinet meeting. The state Cabinet said the amendments will jeopardise “secularism envisaged in the Constitution”.

Rao urged the Centre to repeal the amendments. “The State Cabinet appealed to the Union Government, not to discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship,” read an official release on the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting. “It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law.”

So far, four states – Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan – have passed similar resolutions, while the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved one. Earlier this month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation became the first city council to pass a resolution against the amended law. Last week, Puducherry became the first Union Territory to pass such a resolution.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it. At least 28 people, including 19 people in Uttar Pradesh alone, died during clashes between the police and those protesting against the Act.

Last month, Rao had said that the state Assembly will soon pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had asked the Supreme Court to take suo motu action and strike down the Act. The top court is currently hearing a batch of petitions against the citizenship law.