The big news: India rejects UN’s offer to mediate on J&K with Pakistan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two more Indians aboard cruise ship off Japan test positive for COVID-19, and the Telangana Cabinet decided to pass a resolution against CAA.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India rejects UN chief’s offer to mediate on Kashmir, says ‘no scope for third party’ intervention: Earlier in the day, Antonio Guterres said it was important for India and Pakistan to de-escalate ‘militarily and verbally’ and exercise ‘maximum restraint’.
- Two more Indians on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, all are in stable condition: Meanwhile, 406 people quarantined after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for the virus and may be released from Monday.
- Telangana Cabinet decides to pass resolution against Citizenship Act, urges Centre to scrap amendment: The Cabinet asked the central government to treat all religions equally.
- Centre will stand by decisions on Citizenship Act, Article 370, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He said the decisions were taken in the nation’s interest and the government would remain firm on them despite pressure from all sides.
- Shah Faesal charged under PSA for advocating ‘soft separatism’, says report: The 90-page dossier used to charge Faesal contained his social media posts and records of other activities, including details about his party and its members.
- Jamia CCTV footage appears to show Delhi Police assaulting students in library on December 15: A law student lost his eye in the attack. But the police have repeatedly denied the incident.
- In J&K, 1,485 websites whitelisted but ban on high speed internet extended till February 24: In an order, the authorities said that ‘internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only’.
- Dalit youth lynched in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for defecating by roadside, seven arrested: R Sakthivel was assaulted in a village dominated by Vanniyars, a powerful OBC community. The police said they were investigating if it was a caste murder.
- Three Kashmiri students in Karnataka charged with sedition after ‘pro-Pakistan’ video goes viral: The students’ college principal alleged that they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.
- ‘I forgive those who spoke ill of me,’ Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of Delhi for third straight term: The Aam Aadmi Party chief has retained all the six ministers who served in the last Cabinet.