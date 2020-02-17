A look at the headlines right now:

India rejects UN chief’s offer to mediate on Kashmir, says ‘no scope for third party’ intervention: Earlier in the day, Antonio Guterres said it was important for India and Pakistan to de-escalate ‘militarily and verbally’ and exercise ‘maximum restraint’.

Two more Indians on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, all are in stable condition: Meanwhile, 406 people quarantined after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for the virus and may be released from Monday. Telangana Cabinet decides to pass resolution against Citizenship Act, urges Centre to scrap amendment: The Cabinet asked the central government to treat all religions equally.

Centre will stand by decisions on Citizenship Act, Article 370, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He said the decisions were taken in the nation’s interest and the government would remain firm on them despite pressure from all sides. Shah Faesal charged under PSA for advocating ‘soft separatism’, says report: The 90-page dossier used to charge Faesal contained his social media posts and records of other activities, including details about his party and its members. Jamia CCTV footage appears to show Delhi Police assaulting students in library on December 15: A law student lost his eye in the attack. But the police have repeatedly denied the incident. In J&K, 1,485 websites whitelisted but ban on high speed internet extended till February 24: In an order, the authorities said that ‘internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only’. Dalit youth lynched in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for defecating by roadside, seven arrested: R Sakthivel was assaulted in a village dominated by Vanniyars, a powerful OBC community. The police said they were investigating if it was a caste murder. Three Kashmiri students in Karnataka charged with sedition after ‘pro-Pakistan’ video goes viral: The students’ college principal alleged that they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. ‘I forgive those who spoke ill of me,’ Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of Delhi for third straight term: The Aam Aadmi Party chief has retained all the six ministers who served in the last Cabinet.