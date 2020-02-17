Top news: Supreme Court to decide today if women officers will command Army units
The Supreme Court will decide on Monday whether women in the Army will get command appointments on par with male officers. The top court will also pass its verdict on whether women who have served 14 years in the short service commission in the Army will be given the option of a permanent commission.
India on Sunday rejected United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir. Hours after the UN chief, who is on a visit to Pakistan, said he was “deeply concerned” and was ready to help if India and Pakistan agreed, New Delhi underlined that there was “no role or scope for third party mediation” on the Kashmir matter.
SC to decide today whether women officers in Army should get command positions, permanent commission
On February 5, the Supreme Court had said that a “change in mindset” and administrative will are required before women can be given permanent commission in the Army.
Citizenship Act: Telangana Cabinet decides to pass resolution, urges Centre to scrap amendment
The Telangana government on Sunday decided to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the amendments to the Citizenship Act, reported PTI. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the decision during a Cabinet meeting. The state Cabinet said the amendments will jeopardise “secularism envisaged in the Constitution”.
Rao urged the Centre to repeal the amendments. “The State Cabinet appealed to the Union Government, not to discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship,” read an official release on the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting. “It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law.”
India rejects UN chief’s offer to mediate on Kashmir, says ‘no scope for third party’ intervention
India on Sunday rejected United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI. Hours after the UN chief, who is on a visit to Pakistan, said he was “deeply concerned” and was ready to help if India and Pakistan agreed, New Delhi underlined that there was “no role or scope for third party mediation” on the Kashmir matter.
“India’s position has not changed,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation.”
Shah Faesal charged under PSA for advocating ‘soft separatism’, says report
Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has been charged under the Public Safety Act for advocating “soft separatism” through his social media posts and articles, the government dossier used to charge him under the stringent law said, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. Faesal, who has been in detention since August last year after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was charged under the Act on Friday.
SC ruling on reservations: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads protest march in Delhi
A large group of Bhim Army members, led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, held a protest march in Delhi on Sunday against the Supreme Court’s judgement on reservations, reported PTI. The top court had ruled on February 7 that there is no fundamental right to reservations in promotions in government jobs.
Centre will stand by decisions on Citizenship Act, Article 370, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre would remain firm on its decisions such as the new Citizenship Act and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The prime minister added that the decisions were taken in the nation’s interest and the government would stand its ground despite pressure from all sides, reported PTI.
“Be it the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA], the country waited for decisions on these for years,” he said at an event in Varanasi. The prime minister is on a day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.