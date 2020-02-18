The big news: RBI flags loan default concerns as telcos pay part of dues, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India denied entry to a British MP who was critical of Kashmir policy, and four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape will be hanged on March 3.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI is closely monitoring possible fallout of crisis in telecom firms, says Governor Shaktikanta Das: On Monday, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the Tata Group paid a part of the Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues.
- British MP critical of India’s Kashmir policy refused entry at Delhi airport, sent back to UK: Debbie Abrahams was unable to clear customs after her visa was rejected for no evident reason, said her aide.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts to hang on March 3 at 6 am, rules court: On February 13, the court had adjourned the hearing on a plea for new death warrants as one of the convicts did not have a counsel.
- Women can get command posts in Army, says SC, raps Centre for ‘perpetuating stereotypes’: Rahul Gandhi said that Centre disrespected Indian women by saying they don’t deserve command posts in Army.
- UAPA invoked against social media users in Jammu and Kashmir for defying government’s internet ban: Miscreants were using VPNs to post on social media, the police said. Virtual Private Networks allow users to mask their location and browse internet securely. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club expressed its concern about alleged harassment of journalists in Valley.
- Madhya Pradesh will not implement NPR, says CM Kamal Nath after row over state notification: The chief minister issued the clarification after a Congress MLA questioned his government about a gazette notification on NPR it issued on December 9.
- Delhi Police set up SIT to investigate videos of alleged police brutality on Jamia campus: The police claimed ‘students as well as outsiders’ were in the library the day it stormed the Jamia campus. It had earlier denied entering the reading hall.
- Two more Indians on quarantined cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, says embassy: Meanwhile,Japan braced for hundreds more cases of coronavirus, 44 Americans on board quarantined ship stayed back.
- India issues scathing demarche to Turkey over President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar warned Turkey that their president’s comments would have an impact on bilateral ties.
- SC sets up mediation team to talk to anti-CAA demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh: The bench of Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that while people have a right to protest, they cannot block roads to do so.