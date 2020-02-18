Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday, PTI reported. He was 61.

Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter. While at the airport during his return to Kolkata, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital in Juhu, where he died around 4 am. The former MP had been suffering from heart ailments for the past two years.

He was elected to Parliament two times from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, and was elected to the state Assembly from Alipore. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Pal play the protagonist’s role in several romantic films. Some of his lead roles were in films such as Dadar Kirti (1980), Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasha Bhalobasha (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986) and Amar Bandhan (1986). But Pal has stayed away from films since December 2016, when he was arrested in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. He was granted bail after 13 months.