The big news: India says UK MP not given entry because of ‘invalid visa’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said steps to tackle coronavirus’ impact in India would be declared, and Sharjeel Imam was named in Jamia violence case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian High Commission confirms British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry for ‘invalid visa’: The authorities said there was no provision for a visa on arrival for UK nationals so she was asked to return. Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed Abrahams is a ‘Pakistani proxy’.
- Finance minister says Centre will declare steps to tackle coronavirus impact on industry: Nirmala Sitharaman said the measures will be announced after ‘comprehensive consultation’.
- Delhi Police files chargesheet in Jamia violence case, names JNU student Sharjeel Imam ‘instigator’: In the chargesheet, police have attached CCTV footage, phone records, and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence.
- UIDAI orders three Muslim Aadhaar-holders in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship: The three were served notices even though Aadhaar is granted based on residency, not citizenship.
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says won’t block NPR implementation, exercise is similar to Census: The chief minister said he will personally check all the columns in the National Population Register forms.
- China arrests activist who criticised Xi Jinping’s handling of coronavirus outbreak: The activist Xu Zhiyong was arrested on Saturday after he was missing since December. Meanwhile, a hospital director in Wuhan city died of coronavirus.
- 22 people killed, 322 still in jail for CAA protest-related violence in December, Uttar Pradesh tells HC: The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions against police action during the protests on December 20 and 21.
- 45 families evicted from Ahmedabad slum ahead of Donald Trump’s visit: The notices were dated February 11, and told the slum dwellers to leave in seven days, but they were served only on Monday. The deadline is Tuesday.
- Government not to release survey showing first fall in consumer spending in over 40 years, says report: Instead, the National Statistical Commission has said that fresh surveys should be carried out for 2020-’21 and 2021-’22.
- World Cup winning moment is a reminder of sport’s magic, says Sachin Tendulkar after Laureus award: Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy for the best sporting moment from 2000 to 2020 to Tendulkar on Monday.