The big news: Donald Trump says he may postpone India-US trade deal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian High Commission said British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry for an ‘invalid visa’, and coronavirus toll in China crossed 2,000.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump says he may postpone possible US-India trade deal, claims ‘we are not treated very well’: The US president said he was ‘saving the big deal for later on’, meaning after the presidential elections in November.
- Indian High Commission confirms British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry for ‘invalid visa’: The Indian High Commission in London said there was no provision for a visa on arrival for UK nationals so she was asked to return.
- China reports 136 more coronavirus deaths, toll crosses 2,000: Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong thanked India for helping his country deal the novel coronavirus outbreak.
- J&K panchayat polls postponed due to concerns about law and order: The elections for almost 13,000 vacant seats were expected to be conducted in eight phases between March 5 and March 20.
- UIDAI orders three Muslim Aadhaar-holders in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship: The three were served notices even though Aadhaar is granted based on residency, not citizenship.
- Finance minister says Centre will declare steps to tackle coronavirus’ impact on industry: Nirmala Sitharaman said the measures will be announced after ‘comprehensive consultation’.
- Top police official was told about Sheena Bora’s disappearance in 2012, claims book: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria made the revelations about the state’s current anti-terror chief in his memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’.
- J&K facing economic and emotional crises since August 5, says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter: Iltija Mufti accused the Narendra Modi government of disseminating misleading information about the condition of Kashmiri people.
- Bodo peace accord signatories seek inclusion in Bodoland Territorial Council before elections: The elections to the 40-member council will happen on April 8.
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says won’t block NPR implementation, exercise is similar to Census: The chief minister said he will personally check all the columns in the National Population Register forms.