A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says he may postpone possible US-India trade deal, claims ‘we are not treated very well’: The US president said he was ‘saving the big deal for later on’, meaning after the presidential elections in November. Indian High Commission confirms British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry for ‘invalid visa’: The Indian High Commission in London said there was no provision for a visa on arrival for UK nationals so she was asked to return. China reports 136 more coronavirus deaths, toll crosses 2,000: Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong thanked India for helping his country deal the novel coronavirus outbreak. J&K panchayat polls postponed due to concerns about law and order: The elections for almost 13,000 vacant seats were expected to be conducted in eight phases between March 5 and March 20. UIDAI orders three Muslim Aadhaar-holders in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship: The three were served notices even though Aadhaar is granted based on residency, not citizenship. Finance minister says Centre will declare steps to tackle coronavirus’ impact on industry: Nirmala Sitharaman said the measures will be announced after ‘comprehensive consultation’. Top police official was told about Sheena Bora’s disappearance in 2012, claims book: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria made the revelations about the state’s current anti-terror chief in his memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’. J&K facing economic and emotional crises since August 5, says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter: Iltija Mufti accused the Narendra Modi government of disseminating misleading information about the condition of Kashmiri people. Bodo peace accord signatories seek inclusion in Bodoland Territorial Council before elections: The elections to the 40-member council will happen on April 8. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says won’t block NPR implementation, exercise is similar to Census: The chief minister said he will personally check all the columns in the National Population Register forms.