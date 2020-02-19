Top news: Donald Trump raises doubts about trade deal before India visit
Gujarat to spend Rs 80 crore for Donald Trump’s 3-hour visit to Ahmedabad: Report
Authorities in Ahmedabad will spend around Rs 80 crore to Rs 85 crore on preparations for the upcoming visit by United States President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Wednesday. In his two-day tour starting on February 24, Trump will spend only around three hours in the city.
The total expenditure is equivalent to about 1.5% of the annual budget of Gujarat. Of the total expense, almost half is security-related costs, two unidentified officials told Reuters. More than 12,000 police officers are expected to be deployed for the visit.
Kartarpur corridor is a sign of Pakistan’s desire for peace, interfaith harmony, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India is a practical sign of Pakistan’s desire for peace and interfaith harmony, PTI reported. Guterres made the remark after visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, said to be the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received Guterres at the Kartarpur Sahib, 125 km from Lahore. A Sikh boy presented Guterres a bouquet.
‘We’re not treated very well’: Donald Trump says he may postpone possible US-India trade deal
United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was “saving the big deal for later on”, referring to a possible trade deal with India when he visits New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24 and 25, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. “Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to California.
J&K panchayat polls postponed due to concerns about law and order
Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled next month were postponed on Tuesday because of concerns about the law-and-order situation in the Union Territory. Elections for almost 13,000 vacant seats were expected to be conducted in eight phases between March 5 and March 20.
Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Deeply touched by India’s kindness’ and help, says Chinese envoy Sun Weidong
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday thanked India for helping his country deal the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported Hindustan Times. The toll in China crossed 2,000 on Wednesday morning. The virus is officially known as COVID-19. The Chinese ambassador said India had showed willingness to stand by Beijing by providing aid. He also recollected the time when an Indian delegation had visited China during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, outbreak in 2003.
J&K facing economic and emotional crises since August 5, says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday said the region has been dealing with economic, psychological, and emotional crises since the Centre abrogated its special constitutional status in August and imposed several restrictions. “I have full respect for the prime minister...but I feel very sad that either he is being misled or he is willfully misleading the entire country,” Iltija Mufti said at a press conference in New Delhi.
UIDAI orders three Muslim Aadhaar-holders in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship
At least three residents of Hyderabad city – all of them Muslim – have been served notices by the Unique Identification Authority of India, directing them to prove that they are Indian citizens and have not obtained Aadhaar numbers through fraudulent means. According to the notices, dated February 3, the individuals have been summoned because the authority’s regional office in Hyderabad received “a complaint/allegation” that they were not Indian nationals and had obtained Aadhaar through “false pretences” and by submitting false documents.
Coronavirus: Finance minister says Centre will declare steps to tackle impact on industry
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Centre will soon announce steps to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on certain sectors of Indian industry, reported Hindustan Times. Three positive coronavirus cases in India have been reported from Kerala till now, but two of the patients who tested positive have been discharged in the past week.
Debbie Abrahams’ visit: Indian High Commission confirms British MP denied entry for ‘invalid visa’
The Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday confirmed that British MP Debbie Abrahams was deported to Dubai on Monday as she did not “hold a valid visa”. The Labour Party MP had alleged that immigration officials at the Delhi airport on Monday did not give her any reason for denying her entry into India and cancelling her visa, which she said was valid till October 2020.
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray says won’t block NPR implementation, exercise is similar to Census
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will not block the implementation of the National Population Register in the state as there was nothing controversial about it, PTI reported. He said he will “personally check the columns” in the exercise.
The chief minister also said there was no reason for people to be afraid of the Citizenship Amendment Act and reiterated that he will not allow the implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens.