Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, said the police. The militants have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat. All three were affiliated to Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, reported ANI.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district on Tuesday night by a joint team of Rashtriya rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force after getting input about the presence of militants. The encounter broke out during the operation. It lasted for two hours, reported Hindustan Times.

The security forces also recovered weapons, including AK-47 and AK-56 rifles, said a CRPF spokesperson. The three militants were allegedly involved in a series of terror acts, including the killing of two civilians in Tral, between November 2019 and February 2020.

More details are awaited.