West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday blamed the Narendra Modi government’s “vendetta politics” for the death of former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal, Hindustan Times reported.

Pal, a former Bengali film superstar, died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, and spent 13 months in prison in connection with the case. In 2015, the Central Bureau of Investigation questioned him in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. Several Trinamool Congress leaders, including ministers and MPs, have been investigated or jailed for their alleged involvement with Saradha, which ran a Ponzi scheme and defrauded lakhs of people.

“Central government’s pressure has claimed so many lives,” Banerjee said at an event organised in Kolkata to pay tribute to Pal. Apart from Pal, former MP Sultan Ahmed and party leader Prasun Banerjee’s wife also died because of the central government’s actions, Banerjee claimed. “People are being jailed but central agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress president blamed the Centre for “mentally torturing” Pal. “Tapas Pal’s death has proved how agencies can destroy a person mentally,” Banerjee added. “He was devastated. He was tortured.”

Pal was twice elected to Parliament from Krishnanagar, and had represented Alipore in the state Assembly. He is survived by his wife and daughter.