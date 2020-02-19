A Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel visited Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality on Wednesday to talk to anti-Citizenship Act protestors, reported ANI. Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran have been tasked with convincing the demonstrators to end their protest, which has been going on since the middle of December.

“We have come here according to the order of Supreme Court,” Hegde told the crowd at the protest site. “We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation.”

Ramachandran said the court had noted during Monday’s proceedings that the residents of Shaheen Bagh have the right to protest. “The law [CAA] has been challenged in the Supreme Court,” she added, echoing the judges’ observations. “But like us, others too have their rights, like right to use roads, open their shops.”

The Supreme Court has told the protestors they cannot block a road to exercise their right. “Democracy works on expression of views,” Justice SK Kaul said at Monday’s proceedings. “But there are lines and boundaries. If you wish to protest, while the matter is being heard here, that’s also okay...Blocking traffic and causing inconvenience is our concern.” The court will hear a petition for the removal of the protestors on February 24. A lawyer for an intervenor told the court that essential services such as school buses and ambulance services were being provided passage.

Scroll.in has mapped the roads in the area and found that public inconvenience was being caused not just because of the closure of GD Birla Marg, an arterial road that connects Delhi to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Two alternative routes that could have been used by commuters have been barricaded by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police. While Delhi Police officers claimed the barricades in front of the entry to the alternative routes were just “a security measure”, the Uttar Pradesh Police said they did it because of the Delhi Police’s barricades.

Meanwhile, protestors at Shaheen Bagh said they would carry on with their demonstration. “We are asked to move, we will move but the protests will continue,” Mehjabeen Khan, one of the protestors, told Hindustan Times. Another protestor, who identified herself as Shaheeda Sheikh, told the newspaper that those who commute to Noida every day should take a parallel highway. “When the parallel road to the highway is open as well as all lanes of Shaheen Bagh except this road, why the applicants want to use only this road?” she asked.

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in the Capital has been closed since December 15 after protestors began the sit-in.