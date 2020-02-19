The big news: UP CM claims no one died of police bullets in CAA protests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met Shaheen Bagh protestors, and UN chief said Citizenship Act could lead to a risk of statelessness.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘If someone comes to die, how can he stay alive,’ says Adityanath on deaths during CAA protests: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said protestors died not of police bullets but by firing among themselves.
- Supreme Court mediators tell anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh that ‘others too have their rights’: Advocate Sanjay Hegde said the interlocutors ‘hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation’.
- UN chief flags statelessness risk due to CAA, says reports of abuse in J&K must be taken seriously: Antonio Guterres told Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’ that it was essential to prevent statelessness when a country changed its nationality laws.
- SC collegium transfers Delhi High Court judge, Bar Association calls for a day’s strike: Justice S Muralidhar was part of notable judgements such as the one that decriminalised homosexuality in 2009.
- Another Indian on quarantined cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, toll in China crosses 2,000, Hong Kong reported second death.
- Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, says they agreed to work together for city’s development: The Delhi chief minister said there was no discussion on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15.
- BJP MLA among seven booked for allegedly raping a woman for a month in 2017: The woman claimed the seven men confined her in a hotel for a month before the 2017 Assembly elections and raped her repeatedly.
- Mamata Banerjee blames Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’ for former MP Tapas Pal’s death: Pal was an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, and had also been questioned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case.
- ‘How many Muslims and Dalits?’ Owaisi hits out at UIDAI for asking 127 people to prove citizenship: The Aadhaar authority said the summons were issued as it was told by Telangana Police that those people were ‘illegal immigrants’.
- Citizenship Act protestors defy Madras HC orders, march to secretariat in Chennai: Demonstrators marching towards the secretariat finally dispersed around 12.30 pm after singing the National Anthem.