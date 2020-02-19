A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘If someone comes to die, how can he stay alive,’ says Adityanath on deaths during CAA protests: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said protestors died not of police bullets but by firing among themselves.
  2. Supreme Court mediators tell anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh that ‘others too have their rights’: Advocate Sanjay Hegde said the interlocutors ‘hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation’.
  3. UN chief flags statelessness risk due to CAA, says reports of abuse in J&K must be taken seriously: Antonio Guterres told Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’ that it was essential to prevent statelessness when a country changed its nationality laws.
  4. SC collegium transfers Delhi High Court judge, Bar Association calls for a day’s strike: Justice S Muralidhar was part of notable judgements such as the one that decriminalised homosexuality in 2009.
  5. Another Indian on quarantined cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, toll in China crosses 2,000, Hong Kong reported second death.
  6. Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, says they agreed to work together for city’s development: The Delhi chief minister said there was no discussion on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15.
  7. BJP MLA among seven booked for allegedly raping a woman for a month in 2017: The woman claimed the seven men confined her in a hotel for a month before the 2017 Assembly elections and raped her repeatedly.
  8. Mamata Banerjee blames Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’ for former MP Tapas Pal’s death: Pal was an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, and had also been questioned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case.
  9. ‘How many Muslims and Dalits?’ Owaisi hits out at UIDAI for asking 127 people to prove citizenship: The Aadhaar authority said the summons were issued as it was told by Telangana Police that those people were ‘illegal immigrants’.
  10. Citizenship Act protestors defy Madras HC orders, march to secretariat in Chennai: Demonstrators marching towards the secretariat finally dispersed around 12.30 pm after singing the National Anthem.