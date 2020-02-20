A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Seventeen killed after Kerala state bus crashes into lorry in Coimbatore: The incident took place around 3.15 am in Coimbatore’s Avinashi town.  
  2. Ram temple construction panel to be led by PM Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Nritya Gopal Das was elected the president of the Ram temple trust.  
  3. ‘If someone comes to die, how can he stay alive,’ says Adityanath on deaths during CAA protests: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said protestors died not of police bullets but by firing among themselves.  
  4. Bidar school students were ‘counselled’, not interrogated, Karnataka government tells HC: The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Nayana Jhawar, questioning the investigating officer’s conduct and asking whether rules were followed.  
  5. At least 8 killed in shootings at two sheesha bars in Hanau, Germany: The motive for the attacks is not yet clear.  
  6. Modi government doesn’t acknowledge the word ‘slowdown’, so can’t expect solutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said finding credible answers to take corrective action is unlikely unless the government recognises it.  
  7. Supreme Court mediators tell anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh that ‘others too have their rights’: Advocate Sanjay Hegde said the interlocutors ‘hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation’.
  8. UN chief flags statelessness risk due to CAA, says reports of abuse in J&K must be taken seriously: Antonio Guterres told Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’ that it was essential to prevent statelessness when a country changed its nationality laws.
  9. Another Indian on quarantined cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, toll in China crosses 2,000, Hong Kong reported second death.
  10. Kejriwal says he will ask home department to decide soon on prosecution in JNU sedition case: The prosecution sanction has been pending with the Delhi government since last year.  