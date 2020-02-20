The big news: Telecom sector in ‘unprecedented crisis’, says Airtel chief, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India said the ‘Namaste Trump’ event would be similar to ‘Howdy Modi’, and a Delhi gangrape convict sought treatment for mental illness.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Telecom sector faces ‘unprecedented crisis’ because of payment dues, says Bharti Airtel chief: Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cuts in taxes and levies for the sector.
- ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi’, says India ahead of US president’s visit: Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would not like to rush into a trade deal with the United States as matters involved were complicated.
- Delhi gangrape convict bangs head against wall in Tihar, seeks treatment for mental illness: Vinay Sharma has cited ‘grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, mental illness and schizophrenia’ in his plea seeking medical aid.
- SC verdict on permanent commission to women officers is ‘enabling’, says Army chief: General MM Naravane said the judgment ensures clarity and purpose to employ officers for better efficiency.
- China opposes Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit, India says remarks don’t ‘stand to reason’: Meanwhile, Shah told residents of the northeastern states that the Centre had no plans to repeal the region’s special status.
- ‘Nationalism’ can be likened to fascism, avoid the word, Mohan Bhagwat tells RSS: The Sangh chief said one of the outfit’s volunteers in the UK had told him to refrain from using the word during a visit to the country.
- Shashi Tharoor backs call for change of guard in Congress, Sanjay Nirupam disagrees: On Wednesday, former MP Sandeep Dikshit had accused senior party leaders of failing to find a new president because they were ‘scared who will bell the cat’.
- India to send medical supplies to China amid coronavirus outbreak, aircraft will bring back more Indians: The foreign ministry said eight Indians had now tested positive for the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.
- Two Dalit brothers in Rajasthan beaten and stripped for alleged theft in Nagaur; seven arrested: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members have condemned the crime and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to have the case investigated.
- Karnataka Lingayat mutt in Gadag district to appoint Muslim man its pontiff: Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla said he was influenced by the writings of Basavanna and would work towards promoting the ideals of social justice and harmony.