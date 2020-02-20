German software company SAP on Thursday said that it has temporarily closed all offices in India for sanitisation after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, PTI reported.

SAP India’s offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been shut. Employees have been asked to work from home till further notice, the German technology giant said in a statement.

“Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore [RMZ Ecoworld office] have tested positive for the H1N1 virus,” the statement added. “Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway.”

The company also advised employees to seek medical advice in case of symptoms of cold, cough and fever. “The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical that we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of the H1N1 virus,” SAP added.



The World Health Organization had in 2009 declared H1N1 a pandemic. The symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat and the infection is similar to seasonal influenza. India has recorded a few hundred infections in some years and many thousands in others.