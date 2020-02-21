The big news: Convict in 2012 Delhi gangrape case approaches EC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Airtel chief said the telecom sector is in ‘unprecedented crisis’, and India’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from a Kerala hospital.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict now moves Election Commission to challenge rejection of his mercy plea: Vinay Sharma’s counsel contended that the Model Code of Conduct made Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ‘ineligible’ to reject his petition.
- Telecom sector faces ‘unprecedented crisis’ because of payment dues, says Bharti Airtel chief: Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cuts in taxes and levies for the sector.
- India’s first coronavirus patient discharged from Thrissur hospital: However, she will remain under surveillance at home for a few more days.
- Sedition case filed against Bengaluru woman for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at anti-CAA event: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present on stage at the time, denounced the slogan and said the woman had no link with his party.
- ‘Shaheen Bagh can set an example for protests,’ says SC mediators as talks continue on second day: The mediators told the protestors that failure to come up with a solution to clear the road blockade would lead to the matter being decided by the top court.
- ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi’, says India ahead of US president’s visit: Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would not like to rush into a trade deal with the United States as matters involved were complicated.
- SC verdict on permanent commission to women officers is ‘enabling’, says Army chief: General MM Naravane said the judgment ensures clarity and purpose to employ officers for better efficiency.
- Shashi Tharoor backs call for change of guard in Congress, Sanjay Nirupam disagrees: On Wednesday, former MP Sandeep Dikshit had accused senior party leaders of failing to find a new president because they were ‘scared who will bell the cat’.
- Karnataka Lingayat mutt in Gadag district to appoint Muslim man its pontiff: Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla said he was influenced by the writings of Basavanna and would work towards promoting the ideals of social justice and harmony.
- ‘Nationalism’ can be likened to fascism, avoid the word, Mohan Bhagwat tells RSS: The Sangh chief said one of the outfit’s volunteers in the UK had told him to refrain from using the word during a visit to the country.