The big news: Uddhav Thackeray sticks to pro-CAA stand after meeting Modi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan remained in FATF’s grey list and got four months to meet goals, and a woman was detained in Bengaluru for a ‘Kashmir liberation’ sign.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi, says no one should be afraid of Citizenship Act, NPR: The Maharashtra CM’s position is at odds with that of alliance partner Congress, which has opposed the CAA, NRC and National Population Register.
- FATF keeps Pakistan in ‘grey list’ for now, gives four more months to avoid blacklisting, say reports: The global watchdog reportedly said Pakistan was found ‘fully or close to fully compliant’ on more than half of the 27 targets of the action plan.
- Bengaluru woman detained for holding ‘Kashmir liberation’ sign: She was sitting at a protest in Town Hall against Amulya Leona, who was arrested a day earlier and charged with sedition for shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan.
- India hitting US hard with tariffs, will talk business with Modi, says Donald Trump on trade deal: The US president said India has some of the highest tariffs in the world.
- Mangaluru police commissioner among 176 personnel summoned by inquiry panel: Two people were shot dead by the police, and a third suffered bullet injuries during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.
- US, Taliban agree to reduce violence from tonight, set to sign peace deal next week: The truce is a step closer to end the United States’ longest conflict and fulfil President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to bring troops back home.
- J&K Police arrest two youths for allegedly spreading rumours on social media: A press note issued on Friday asked people not to believe rumours and fake news, or to ‘fall prey to the propaganda of such elements inimical to peace’.
- UP Police briefly reopen key road blocked due to Shaheen Bagh protests: The road connecting Noida and Faridabad through Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj neighbourhood was reopened for about 40 minutes, and avoids Shaheen Bagh.
- Madhya Pradesh scraps order warning health staff of action for not meeting male sterilisation target: The order was withdrawn soon after news reports about it led to a controversy earlier in the day.
- Women trainee clerks at Surat civic body made to stand naked for physical test, inquiry ordered: They were reportedly subjected to a finger test and asked personal questions to check for pregnancy.