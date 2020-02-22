The big news: Trump and Modi likely to discuss religious freedom in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Another nun accused former bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual misconduct, and Uddhav Thackeray defended his stand on the citizenship law and NPR.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.
- Another nun accuses former bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual misconduct: The nun has accused Franco Mulakkal of hugging and forcibly kissing her on the forehead in April 2017, as well as sending her lewd messages.
- Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi, says no one should be afraid of Citizenship Act, NPR: The Maharashtra CM’s position is at odds with that of alliance partner Congress, which has opposed the CAA, NRC and National Population Register.
- FATF keeps Pakistan in ‘grey list’ for now, gives four more months to avoid blacklisting, say reports: The global watchdog reportedly said Pakistan was found ‘fully or close to fully compliant’ on more than half of the 27 targets of the action plan.
- Shaheen Bagh protestors tell interlocutors that other roads too connect Delhi and Noida: The demonstrators said they want a Supreme Court order on their security if the road adjoining the protest site is opened.
- Bengaluru woman detained for holding ‘Kashmir liberation’ sign: She was sitting at a protest in Town Hall against Amulya Leona, who was arrested a day earlier and charged with sedition for shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan.
- Plea filed in Supreme Court to get Bidar sedition case FIR quashed, prevent misuse of law: The petition claimed that the police had questioned students without the presence of any child welfare officials.
- Madhya Pradesh scraps order warning health staff of action for not meeting male sterilisation target: The order was withdrawn soon after news reports about it led to a controversy earlier in the day.
- Mangaluru police commissioner among 176 personnel summoned by inquiry panel: Two people were shot dead by the police, and a third suffered bullet injuries during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.
- Women trainee clerks at Surat civic body made to stand naked for physical test, inquiry ordered: They were reportedly subjected to a finger test and asked personal questions to check for pregnancy.