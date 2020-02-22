The big news: Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump’s school visit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab Police chief said Kartarpur corridor poses security problems, and RS Prasad criticised social media campaign to influence judiciary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia left out of Melania Trump’s school visit in Delhi, say reports: The US first lady is expected to attend a class on the ‘happiness curriculum’, which is a flagship scheme of the AAP-led Delhi government, on Tuesday.
- Kartarpur Corridor is a ‘potential threat’ to national security, says Punjab Police chief: Dinkar Gupta told ‘The Indian Express’ that Pakistani agencies and terrorist groups could attempt to radicalise people travelling to Kartarpur from India.
- Governance must be left to lawmakers and delivering verdicts to judges, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union law minister voiced concern about a ‘sinister campaign’ on the social media to influence the judiciary.
- Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.
- FIR filed against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in Karnataka for ‘15 crore Muslims’ remark: Last week, Pathan allegedly said Indian Muslims could dominate other communities. The comments were made in the context of protests against the citizenship law.
- 3,000-tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra – almost five times India’s current reserve: The deposits, worth Rs 12 lakh crore, were unearthed by the Geological Survey of India in the district’s Son Pahadi and Hardi areas.
- Assam NRC data back online after 10 days, says report: The data disappeared after the government agency that conducted the exercise did not renew the contract of Wipro, which was responsible for cloud storage.
- Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Anantnag encounter, say police: The gunfight broke out during a cordon-and-search operation in Bijbehara town on Friday night.
- Ayodhya Ram temple’s construction will start within six months, says trust president: The date and the name of the builder will be decided at the organisation’s next meeting in Ayodhya on April 3 and 4.
- Plea filed in Supreme Court to get FIR quashed in Bidar sedition case, prevent misuse of law: The petition claimed that the police had questioned students without the presence of any child welfare officials.