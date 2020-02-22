A look at the headlines right now:

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia left out of Melania Trump’s school visit in Delhi, say reports: The US first lady is expected to attend a class on the ‘happiness curriculum’, which is a flagship scheme of the AAP-led Delhi government, on Tuesday.

Kartarpur Corridor is a ‘potential threat’ to national security, says Punjab Police chief: Dinkar Gupta told ‘The Indian Express’ that Pakistani agencies and terrorist groups could attempt to radicalise people travelling to Kartarpur from India.

Governance must be left to lawmakers and delivering verdicts to judges, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union law minister voiced concern about a ‘sinister campaign’ on the social media to influence the judiciary. Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. FIR filed against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in Karnataka for ‘15 crore Muslims’ remark: Last week, Pathan allegedly said Indian Muslims could dominate other communities. The comments were made in the context of protests against the citizenship law. 3,000-tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra – almost five times India’s current reserve: The deposits, worth Rs 12 lakh crore, were unearthed by the Geological Survey of India in the district’s Son Pahadi and Hardi areas. Assam NRC data back online after 10 days, says report: The data disappeared after the government agency that conducted the exercise did not renew the contract of Wipro, which was responsible for cloud storage. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Anantnag encounter, say police: The gunfight broke out during a cordon-and-search operation in Bijbehara town on Friday night. Ayodhya Ram temple’s construction will start within six months, says trust president: The date and the name of the builder will be decided at the organisation’s next meeting in Ayodhya on April 3 and 4.

Plea filed in Supreme Court to get FIR quashed in Bidar sedition case, prevent misuse of law: The petition claimed that the police had questioned students without the presence of any child welfare officials.