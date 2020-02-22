Former Lok Sabha MP Krishna Bose died in Kolkata on Saturday at the age of 89, PTI reported. She was suffering from heart-related ailments and breathed her last at a private hospital in the city at 10.20 am, her family said.



“She suffered her second stroke a few days ago and was admitted to the ICU,” her son Sumantra Bose said.

The former Trinamool Congress MP was married to Subhas Chandra Bose’s nephew Sisir Kumar Bose. She taught for 40 years at the City College in Kolkata where she was the head of the English department for several years and also served as the principal. The well-known academician has written several books, including Netaji: A Biography for the Young, Ek Nambar Bari and An Outsider in Politics.

Bose was also the chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau and headed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs during her third term as the MP.

Bose was elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and 1999 on a Trinamool Congress ticket. In 1996, she was elected from the same seat on a Congress ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. “I lost someone respected, loved and admired by me,” she tweeted. “Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Krishna Bose, ex-TMC MP and wife of freedom fighter Dr. Sisir Bose. Being a part of Netaji’s family, she was a revered social reformer, renowned poet & a courageous educationalist.”

“Krishna di was a mother to her sons Sumantra and Sugata, daughter Sarmila as well as the whole Trinamool family,” Banerjee added. “Her immense contribution to Indian society and Bengali culture will be revered for times to come.”

The final rites will be performed in the evening, the family said.