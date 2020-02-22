A look at the headlines right now:

‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally,’ says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’.

Shaheen Bagh road reopened by a section of protestors, closed again by another, claim police: On Friday too, the Uttar Pradesh Police had reopened a road connecting Noida and Faridabad for about 40 minutes. Delhi gangrape convict’s mental illness claim a ‘bundle of distorted facts’, Tihar jail tells court: The court dismissed Vinay Sharma’s request for medical treatment for mental illness and schizophrenia. Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia left out of Melania Trump’s school visit in Delhi, say reports: The US first lady is expected to attend a class on the ‘happiness curriculum’, which is a flagship scheme of the AAP-led Delhi government, on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray needs a ‘briefing’ to understand how NPR is the basis of NRC, says ally Congress: The Maharashtra chief minister had expressed support for the National Population Register on Friday. India advises against non-essential travel to Singapore amid coronavirus outbreak, will expand airport screening: The government said it was planning to start screening passengers arriving from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.

FIR filed against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in Karnataka for ‘15 crore Muslims’ remark: Last week, Pathan allegedly said Indian Muslims could dominate other communities. The comments were made in the context of protests against the citizenship law. Geological Survey of India denies reports about discovery of 3,000 tonne gold deposits in UP: The earlier claim had been made by Sonbhadra district mining officer KK Rai.