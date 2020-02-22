The big news: Top court judge calls PM Modi a versatile genius, a visionary, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A road at Shaheen Bagh was opened briefly by protestors, and a Delhi gangrape convict’s claim of mental illness was rejected by a court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally,’ says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’.
- Shaheen Bagh road reopened by a section of protestors, closed again by another, claim police: On Friday too, the Uttar Pradesh Police had reopened a road connecting Noida and Faridabad for about 40 minutes.
- Delhi gangrape convict’s mental illness claim a ‘bundle of distorted facts’, Tihar jail tells court: The court dismissed Vinay Sharma’s request for medical treatment for mental illness and schizophrenia.
- Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens.
- Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia left out of Melania Trump’s school visit in Delhi, say reports: The US first lady is expected to attend a class on the ‘happiness curriculum’, which is a flagship scheme of the AAP-led Delhi government, on Tuesday.
- Uddhav Thackeray needs a ‘briefing’ to understand how NPR is the basis of NRC, says ally Congress: The Maharashtra chief minister had expressed support for the National Population Register on Friday.
- India advises against non-essential travel to Singapore amid coronavirus outbreak, will expand airport screening: The government said it was planning to start screening passengers arriving from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.
- Donald Trump will discuss religious freedom in India with PM Modi during visit, say reports: A senior White House official made the comment when asked if the US president planned to talk to Modi about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.
- FIR filed against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in Karnataka for ‘15 crore Muslims’ remark: Last week, Pathan allegedly said Indian Muslims could dominate other communities. The comments were made in the context of protests against the citizenship law.
- Geological Survey of India denies reports about discovery of 3,000 tonne gold deposits in UP: The earlier claim had been made by Sonbhadra district mining officer KK Rai.