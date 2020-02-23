A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Donald Trump’s visit is an honour for India, says Narendra Modi: Earlier in the day, Trump had shared a video of himself as ‘Bahubali’ and said he looked forward to meeting his ‘friends’ in India.
  2. Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station closed as hundreds of women gather to protest against CAA: The protestors were also seeking reservation for Dalits following a recent Supreme Court order on the matter.
  3. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan withdraws ‘15 crore Muslims’ comment, claims his remark being twisted: Pathan had said at a rally last week, in the context of anti-CAA protests, that 15 crore Muslims will be able to overcome 100 crore Hindus if they united.
  4. Mob beats up three Dalit men for allegedly stealing donkeys in Rajasthan, one accused arrested: Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of thrashing the Dalits.
  5. Four Indian crew members on board Japanese ship test positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that 23 passengers left the cruise ship without being tested for COVID-19.
  6. Impact of Bharat Bandh felt in UP, Bihar, Delhi as some political parties back nationwide strike: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who called for the strike, asked his supporters not to engage in violence.
  7. Rajnath Singh says he’s praying for early release of Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti from detention in J&K: The Union defence minister added that he hopes that once the politicians are released, they will contribute to normalising the situation in Kashmir.
  8. Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens.
  9. Delhi BJP chief says hate speech by leaders of his party led to loss of seats in Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari added that those who make hate speeches during the elections should be ‘permanently removed’.
  10. ‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally’, says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’.