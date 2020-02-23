The big news: Modi calls Donald Trump’s visit an ‘honour for India’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jaffrabad metro station was closed as hundreds gathered to protest against CAA, and Waris Pathan withdrew his ‘15 crore Muslims’ remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump’s visit is an honour for India, says Narendra Modi: Earlier in the day, Trump had shared a video of himself as ‘Bahubali’ and said he looked forward to meeting his ‘friends’ in India.
- Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station closed as hundreds of women gather to protest against CAA: The protestors were also seeking reservation for Dalits following a recent Supreme Court order on the matter.
- AIMIM leader Waris Pathan withdraws ‘15 crore Muslims’ comment, claims his remark being twisted: Pathan had said at a rally last week, in the context of anti-CAA protests, that 15 crore Muslims will be able to overcome 100 crore Hindus if they united.
- Mob beats up three Dalit men for allegedly stealing donkeys in Rajasthan, one accused arrested: Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of thrashing the Dalits.
- Four Indian crew members on board Japanese ship test positive for coronavirus: Meanwhile, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that 23 passengers left the cruise ship without being tested for COVID-19.
- Impact of Bharat Bandh felt in UP, Bihar, Delhi as some political parties back nationwide strike: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who called for the strike, asked his supporters not to engage in violence.
- Rajnath Singh says he’s praying for early release of Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti from detention in J&K: The Union defence minister added that he hopes that once the politicians are released, they will contribute to normalising the situation in Kashmir.
- Nationalism, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ being misused to build a ‘militant idea of India’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said such as idea excludes millions of residents and citizens.
- Delhi BJP chief says hate speech by leaders of his party led to loss of seats in Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari added that those who make hate speeches during the elections should be ‘permanently removed’.
- ‘Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally’, says Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra: The judge described the prime minister as an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’.