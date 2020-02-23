The Uttar Pradesh Police clashed with anti-citizenship law protestors in Aligarh on Sunday, reported NDTV. A Rapid Action Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has been deployed at Uparkot area to bring the situation under control.

According to the police, clashes took place after some protestors pelted stones. The police personnel then resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A police vehicle has been vandalised in the clashes and some policemen suffered injuries.

The clashes took place after the police denied permission to the protestors to erect tents as protection from inclement weather at the city’s Delhi Gate area. It had rained in Aligarh on Friday. The Delhi Gate area has been the site of an agitation against the controversial citizenship law for over a month now.

More details are awaited.

News from Aligarh started to pour in when clashes were reported from North Delhi’s Maujpur area near Jaffarabad. A group of around 500 people, mostly women, began a protest outside the Jaffrabad metro station against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Saturday night. The protest continued on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of two stations –Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur.