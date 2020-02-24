An Indian was shot dead by an unidentified person at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, PTI reported citing the police. Maninder Singh Sahi, 31, had come to the United States less than six months ago and had sought political asylum. He was from Karnal in Haryana.

Sahi used to work at a 7-Eleven grocery store in the Whittier City in Los Angeles County of California. The incident took place at 5.43 am on Saturday. The Whittier Police Department said it appears the suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, had entered the store to commit a robbery. “For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk,” the police said. The two other customers in the store were unhurt.

The assailant fled and is currently absconding. The police have also released a picture of the suspect. “Suspect had his face partially covered and was wearing a dark hoody with a gray hoody underneath,” the police said.

Sahi was married and had two children but they live in India. “He left behind his parents, his wife and 2 small children, ages 5 and 9,” his brother wrote on Sunday in a crowdfunding platform. “I am seeking assistance to help send his body back to India so his wife and kids can view him one last time.”