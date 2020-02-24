Top news: Donald Trump set to land in Ahmedabad with his family, tweets ‘see you all in a few hours’
The biggest stories of the day.
United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to land on Monday at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Gujarat around 11.40 am. He will be accompanied by the United States’ First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with top-level members of his administration. In the two-day visit, the Trumps are also scheduled to visit Agra in Uttar Pradesh and finally New Delhi, where delegation-level discussions are likely to occur.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the proposed National Register of Citizens – an exercise to identify undocumented migrants – will not be enforced in his state. He said the National Population Register “will be carried out the way it was done in the year 2010”.
Live updates
Donald Trump in India: Narendra Modi welcomes US president with a hug
United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 11.40 am on Monday.
CAA protests: Aligarh district magistrate blames women students of AMU for violence on Sunday
After clashes between the Uttar Pradesh Police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors in Uparkot area of Aligarh on Sunday evening, the district magistrate has claimed that the women students of Aligarh Muslim University instigated the protestors. Chandra Bhushan Singh said their roles will be investigated.
Trump visit: Ahmedabad, Agra deck up to greet US president, Modi says ‘India awaits your arrival’
Hours before United States President Donald Trump will land in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday, the city wore a festive look. The American president is scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport around 11.40 am for his first two-day visit to India.
Melania Trump’s visit ‘not political event’, says US Embassy after Delhi CM, deputy were left out
The United States Embassy on Sunday said that while it was not against the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during the visit of the country’s First Lady Melania Trump to a government school in the national Capital, the event should not be seen as political. The visit will be a part of United States President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s two day-visit to India, beginning Monday.
Bihar: NPR will be updated like in 2010, NRC won’t be implemented, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated that the National Register of Citizens would not be implemented in his state and added that the National Population Register would be updated in the way that it was done in 2010-2011.
Aligarh: Internet suspended till Sunday night after clashes erupt between CAA protestors and police
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh suspended internet services in Aligarh till Sunday midnight after the police clashed with anti-citizenship law protestors in Aligarh. District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.
Schools in Kashmir to re-open on Monday, after nearly 7 months
All schools in Kashmir, shut since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories, are set to reopen on Monday. The decision to shut the schools five months ahead of winter vacation was part of the multiple precautionary measures taken by the Centre.