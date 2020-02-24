Two shops were set on fire in Delhi’s Maujpur area around 3 pm on Monday after fresh clashes broke out between pro- and anti-Citizenship Act protestors for the second consecutive day.

A reporter of Scroll.in was on the spot and saw a group of men set one of the shops on fire. The men had faces smeared with saffron and were carrying rods and sticks. They chanted “Har Har Mahadev” and “Modi, Modi, Modi”, as they threw stones and bricks at the homes and shops near Maujpur chowk. The arson took place near the site of a pro-CAA protest.

Play A video recorded at 3.14 pm near Maujpur chowk.

Further ahead, a police official told Scroll.in that anti-CAA protestors had set a vehicle on fire. Around 3.45 pm, another round of tear gas was fired by Delhi Police.

In the morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for security reasons. The police had fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and others tried to pacify the groups. Heavy security was deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continued to protest against the amended citizenship law.

Massive clashes have broken out in Delhi's Yamuna Vijar area, where groups of protesters have been clashing for around two hours.



This is 11 miles away from Hyderabad House, where Trump and Modi will meet tomorrow. #Delhi #CAA_NRC_Protests#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/nYB2PmYm5Y — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) February 24, 2020

Trouble started on Sunday after local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in the Jaffrabad area in favour of the amended citizenship law. He asked the police to remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

The Jaffrabad metro station was closed on Sunday morning and the Maujpur-Babarpur station was closed in the evening after stone-pelting incidents were reported in the area.

Similar to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, people also gathered at Khureji Khaas in Karawal Nagar, Chandbagh in North East Delhi, and Hauz Rani in South Delhi on Sunday, prompting the police to step up security. A car, three motorcycles and an eatery were set on fire in Karawal Nagar after 10 pm, according to The Indian Express.

“We received a call around 10 pm about rioting and fire in the area,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. “At first, we were unable to reach the spot but were escorted by police later. The fire was brought under control by 11.15 pm.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said four cases have been registered in connection with violence during protests on Sunday. One first information report has been registered at the Welcome police station while another has been filed at the Jaffrabad police station. Two other cases have been registered at the Dayalpur police station.