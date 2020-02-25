The big news: Donald Trump, PM Modi likely to discuss trade deals today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five people, including a police constable, were killed in CAA clashes in Delhi, and Harvey Weinstein was convicted of felony sex crime, rape.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral partnership, trade deal today: Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turned down an invite to the state banquet organised in honour of Trump’s first visit to India.
- Four protestors among five who died in Delhi clashes over CAA suffered bullet injuries, says doctor: A man who was seen firing during the violence in the Jaffrabad area has been detained.
- Harvey Weinstein convicted of felony sex crime and rape after six women testify against him: The jury found Weinstein guilty on two counts – a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
- Court orders UP police chief to act against police officials who attacked students in AMU: The Allahabad High Court passed the order on the basis of a recommendation made by the National Human Rights Commission.
- Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternative land in Ayodhya offered by UP government: The alternative spot was a point of controversy because some of the Muslim litigants in the case had said it was too far from Ayodhya.
- Sonia Gandhi condemns Delhi violence, says no place for communal ideology: A constable was among five people killed, and at least 50 people were injured as mobs threw stones at each other, and set shops, houses and vehicles on fire.
- Air Force pilot dies after NCC plane crashes in Patiala, cadet injured: The two-seater aircraft, which is used for training, crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club.
- Indian markets tumble 2% as coronavirus pandemic spreads: Tata Steel declined over 6% on the BSE, becoming the top loser.
- Lucknow University plans course on teaching women how to behave when they’re pregnant: The programme was planned reportedly after Governor Anandiben Patel proposed it.
- Photos show CAA supporters attacking Muslims at Delhi protest, hurling stones and petrol bombs: The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence.