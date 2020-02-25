A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral partnership, trade deal today: Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turned down an invite to the state banquet organised in honour of Trump’s first visit to India. Four protestors among five who died in Delhi clashes over CAA suffered bullet injuries, says doctor: A man who was seen firing during the violence in the Jaffrabad area has been detained. Harvey Weinstein convicted of felony sex crime and rape after six women testify against him: The jury found Weinstein guilty on two counts – a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Court orders UP police chief to act against police officials who attacked students in AMU: The Allahabad High Court passed the order on the basis of a recommendation made by the National Human Rights Commission. Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternative land in Ayodhya offered by UP government: The alternative spot was a point of controversy because some of the Muslim litigants in the case had said it was too far from Ayodhya. Sonia Gandhi condemns Delhi violence, says no place for communal ideology: A constable was among five people killed, and at least 50 people were injured as mobs threw stones at each other, and set shops, houses and vehicles on fire. Air Force pilot dies after NCC plane crashes in Patiala, cadet injured: The two-seater aircraft, which is used for training, crashed in the military area near Patiala Aviation Club. Indian markets tumble 2% as coronavirus pandemic spreads: Tata Steel declined over 6% on the BSE, becoming the top loser. Lucknow University plans course on teaching women how to behave when they’re pregnant: The programme was planned reportedly after Governor Anandiben Patel proposed it. Photos show CAA supporters attacking Muslims at Delhi protest, hurling stones and petrol bombs: The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence.