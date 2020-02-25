Delhi violence: Toll rises to 7, Supreme Court to hear plea on matter tomorrow
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold his second review meeting on the violence around noon, reports said.
Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching seven. More than 50 people were injured as well. The violence comes as United States President Donald Trump is in the Capital.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the violence on Wednesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of legislators and top officials from the violence-hit areas, while Home Minister Amit Shah will hold another review meeting around noon.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the gathering of more than four people continued to be in place in Northeast parts of the city, but fresh stone pelting has still been reported from Brahampuri locality, according to Hindustan Times.
Home ministry officials claimed the violence was orchestrated to coincide with Trump’s visit.
Live updates
11.41 am: The chief minister appeals for calm and peace. He says a policeman and several civilians have died in the violence. “I will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 12 pm”, he says. “Several houses were set on fire and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate.”
11.40 am: Kejriwal says hospital authorities have been told to give best possible treatment to victims.
11.37 am: Kejriwal addresses the press after meeting Northeast Delhi MLAs and officials. He says the police are outnumbered and that they cannot take action until they receive orders to do so.
11.35 am: Violence continues in Maujpur area, with shops and cars being set on fire, reports News18.
11.33 am: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi retweets an article that says he condemns the violence and that the police “sided with ‘rioters’ to pelt stones”.
11.17 am: Security forces have been deployed in Gokulpuri area, reports ANI. Violence had erupted in the locality on Monday.
11.10 am: A meeting is under way at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as he meets with officials and MLAs of violence-hit areas of the national Capital, reports ANI.
11.07 am: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram strongly condemns the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi on Monday. “The violence in Delhi yesterday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation,” he tweets. “Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity.”
10.58 am: The petitioners ask for police protection for protestors at Shaheen Bagh following the violence in Northeast Delhi, and ask that FIRs be filed in connection with the violence.
10.55 am: The Supreme Court agrees to hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday, reports Bar and Bench.
10.47 am: Fire breaks out at a shop near Gokulpuri metro station, reports India Today.
10.46 am: Advocate Mehmood Pracha, in the Supreme Court, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad wrote to the lieutenant governor on Monday requesting permission to visit the areas affected by violence, LiveLaw reports.
10.45 am: MLAs and officials reach Kejriwal’s residence for a meeting on the violence.
10.39 am: The toll has risen to seven, PTI reports the Delhi Police as saying.
10.35 am: The Delhi violence will be mentioned before Supreme Court judge SK Kaul, reports LiveLaw.
10.25 am: Shops are closed in Seelampur and Jaffrabad, where there was massive violence on Monday, reports News18.
10.08 am: Lyricist Javed Akhtar tweets about the situation in Delhi, saying “the level of violence is being increased” in the Capital. “All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed. An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “the final solution’.”
10.06 am: Amid board exams, many public and private schools in Northeast Delhi are shut today, reports The Indian Express.
10.04 am: Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the lieutenant governor, chief minister and representatives of political parties, reports ANI. This will be his second meeting in 12 hours amid violence in parts of Delhi.
9.55 am: The shooter from Monday was misidentified as being from the side opposing the Citizenship Act.
Read more here: Delhi violence: Shooter misidentified as part of mob supporting CAA
9.50 am: Violence continues in Delhi’s Maujpur area, reports NDTV. People are being stopped on the road, beaten up and looted. Eyewitnesses say that there is no police in the area.
9.45 am: Rapid Action Force personnel find two empty bullet cartridges at Brahampuri during a search and flag march conducted, reports ANI.
9.30 am: Five metro stations are still closed.
9.15 am: CM Arvind Kejriwal urges the people of Delhi to “shun violence”, on Twitter. He says he is worried about the prevailing situation and has called a meeting of legislators and top officials from the violence-hit areas.
9.10 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night reviewed the situation in the Capital in the wake of violence. The meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar; Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and others, News18 reports.
9.05 am: There has been fresh stone pelting in Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas of Northeast Delhi, reports Hindustan Times. The fire director of Northeast Delhi tells ANI that they received 45 fire calls since yesterday till 3 am today. He says three firemen have been injured and one fire tender set ablaze.
This came after a tyre market at Gokulpuri was set on fire late on Monday after violence broke out in many areas between groups supporting and opposing the CAA.
9 am: Here is what happened on Monday:
- Violence took place in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Kardampuri, Dayalpur and Chandbagh areas – located less than 15 km from the city’s centre – hours before United States President Donald Trump was to reach the national capital.
- The four protestors who died in the clashes suffered bullet injuries and the police constable died due to stone pelting.
- This was the second day clashes broke out. On Sunday evening, there was stone pelting in Jaffrabad soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave the police a three-day ultimatum to stop an anti-CAA protest that began on Saturday night. Mishra said he would not listen even to the police after three days.
- Citizenship Amendment Act supporters were seen jumping police barricades, committing arson and attacking a Muslim man. Supporters of the law also destroyed the tents set up by those opposing the law. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” were heard.
- A reporter of Scroll.in saw police personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse anti-CAA protestors around 3.45 pm in Maujpur. However, 500 metres ahead on the same road, she found a pro-CAA group standing undisturbed. The men brandished sticks, one of them carrying a sword. They were playing music and chanted Jai Shri Ram.
- Prohibitory orders were imposed in affected areas, while all private and government schools have been ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut five metro stations – Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. The first two stations have been closed since Sunday.
- Security forces conducted flag marches after the mob had dispersed.
- Home Ministry officials claimed that the violence appeared to have been orchestrated in view of United States President Donald Trump’s visit.
- Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gadhi Vadra urged the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat forces that intend to divide the country on the basis of religion.