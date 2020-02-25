Top news: Trump, Modi likely to discuss bilateral matters, cross-border terrorism today
The biggest stories of the day.
United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold extensive talks on the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries. The trade deal discussion will be a top priority during the meeting. The leaders will sign defence deals and at least five memoranda of understanding on matters ranging from civil nuclear cooperation to natural gas and trade facilitation.
Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching five. More than 50 people were injured as well. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of legislators and top officials from the violence-hit areas.
Live updates
Delhi violence: Fresh stone pelting reported, toll is five as Kejriwal calls for peace
Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching five. More than 50 people were injured as well. The violence comes as United States President Donald Trump is in the Capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of legislators and top officials from the violence-hit areas.
Rana Ayyub wins McGill Medal for journalistic courage
Mumbai journalist Rana Ayyub on Monday won the 2020 McGill Medal for journalistic courage. Ayyub, who is a contributing writer in the Global Opinions section of The Washington Post, will receive the medal on April 22 at a ceremony in the Peyton Anderson Forum at Grady College.
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral partnership, trade deal today
United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold extensive talks on the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries, Hindustan Times reported. The meeting between the two leaders in Hyderabad House will be the second full fledged discussion since Trump took charge in January 2017.
The trade deal discussion will be a top priority during the meeting. The leaders will sign defence deals and at least five memoranda of understanding on matters ranging from civil nuclear cooperation to natural gas and trade facilitation. They will also review the global and regional situation and discuss ways to take forward bilateral relations.
Delhi: Four protestors among five who died in clashes over CAA suffered bullet injuries, says doctor
The four of the five people who died in the clashes that erupted over opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi on Monday suffered bullet injuries and the police constable died due to stone pelting, Hindustan Times reported. Violence took place in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Kardampuri, Dayalpur and Chandbagh areas – located less than 15 km from the city’s centre – just ahead of United States President Donald Trump’s first visit to the city for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“So far, five people have died in the clashes,” an unidentified doctor told the newspaper. “One was a police constable who succumbed to a severe head injury, and the other four had suffered bullet injuries.”
Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi condemns clashes, says no place for communal ideology
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat forces that intend to divide the country on the basis of religion. Her statement came hours after violent clashes erupted between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and its opponents in North East Delhi. A constable was among five people killed, and at least 50 people were injured as mobs threw stones at each other, and set shops, houses and vehicles on fire.
“There can be no space for violence in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, nor can there be any place in the country for forces that seek to impose their communal and divisive ideology on the people,” Gandhi said in a statement. She offered her condolences to the bereaved family of head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence.