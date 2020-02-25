At least six judges of the Supreme Court tested positive for the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu, reported Bar and Bench on Tuesday. However, the names of the judges who contracted the infection is still unclear.

Justice DY Chandrachud made the announcement in his court, and said that a meeting was conducted with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to prevent the infection from spreading. One of the proposed preventive steps included immunisation to lawyers and the court staff.

Bobde will reportedly meet the Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave to further discuss the ways to contain the virus. Justice Arun Mishra also noted the outbreak in his court. “It is a request to everyone here, don’t come to court if you are not feeling well,” the judge said, according to Live Law. Justice Sanjiv Khanna was also seen wearing a mask in his court.

Meanwhile, Dave said the chief justice was deeply concerned about the outbreak and suggested that a dispensary for immediate vaccination should be installed in the Supreme Court premises. This exercise may be completed by Wednesday.

The vaccination for H1N1 is reportedly priced at Rs 1,200. Therefore, Dave said he has offered assistance of Rs 10 lakh as all those who visit the Supreme Court may not have the resources to pay for the vaccination.

The news came nearly a week after a German software company SAP said it had temporarily shut down its offices in India for sanitisation after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus. The company’s offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed until further notice.

The World Health Organization had in 2009 declared H1N1 a pandemic. The symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat and the infection is similar to seasonal influenza. India has recorded a few hundred infections in some years and many thousands in others.