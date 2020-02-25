CAA: Here’s what we know so far about the continuing violence in North East Delhi
Ten persons have been killed since Monday afternoon.
Violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act continued in North East Delhi for the third day on Tuesday. The toll has now risen to ten, as arson, stone-pelting and vandalism continued in the district.
In photos and videos: Day 3 of violence in Delhi as attacks against Muslims mount
Here’s what we know so far:
- Incidents of looting, stone pelting and violence continued in Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Kardampuri and Yamuna Vihar localities. Some miscreants were heard shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Scroll.in reporters saw Hindu mobs throwing petrol bombs across the road at Muslim houses in Kabir Nagar.
- Five more people were killed on Tuesday, in addition to five on Monday, according to authorities at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in North East Delhi. Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, half of whom had bullet injuries. Police said demonstrators were blocking ambulances and injured people were being taken to hospitals on motorcycles and vans.
- Journalists were also attacked and many were forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones. At least four journalists were injured after being attacked.
- Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in parts of the North East district. Five metro stations that were shut on Monday remained closed on Tuesday. Trains on the Pink Line are terminating at Welcome station.
- Shahrukh, who opened fire at police during the clashes on Monday, has reportedly been arrested.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a meeting with MLAs of the affected areas and then met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said he had a “positive meeting” with Shah. He added that the police had been outnumbered and were unable to take action since they did not have the orders to do so. He as well as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urged people to be peaceful.
- Many witnesses pointed to a lack of Delhi Police presence in the areas affected by violence, even as Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed. Flag marches were conducted in some localities.