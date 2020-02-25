The big news: Toll in Delhi violence rises to 11 as clashes continue, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi said he and Donald Trump had started talks on a ‘big trade deal’, and Bhim Army chief blamed BJP’s Kapil Mishra for clashes in Delhi.
- Toll in Delhi violence rises to 11, police say they are probing BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s speech: A mosque was set ablaze in North East Delhi, and a Hindu mob installed a Hanuman flag on top. Meanwhile, four journalists were injured in the violence, and many were forced to delete videos of it from their phones.
- Agreed to start negotiations on ‘big trade deal’ with US, says Modi after talks with Trump: The US president refused to comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and said Modi wants religious freedom for everyone. However, Trump once again offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.
- Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes in plea to Supreme Court: The petitioners have also demanded protection for the women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality who have been protesting there since December 15.
- Communal clashes in Khambhat town of Gujarat continue for third day, more arson reported amid shutdown: Some Hindutva outfits organised a shutdown in the town to demand action against those who indulged in violence on the previous two days.
- Melania Trump attends ‘happiness class’ in Delhi government school, calls it ‘very inspiring’: The US first lady said she was inspired to see that students begin their day by practising mindfulness and connecting with nature.
- Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 in Cairo: Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was forced by the military to resign after 18-day nationwide protests that were part of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
- Delhi violence is intentional, Congress should name perpetrators, claims Union minister Kishan Reddy: Reddy also warned those indulging in violence that ‘stern action’ will be taken against them.
- Gautam Gambhir says Kapil Mishra’s speech is ‘unacceptable’, calls for action: Gambhir also accused anti-CAA protesters in the national Capital of purposely indulging in violence ahead of United State’s President Donald Trump’s visit.
- Bihar Assembly passes resolution against NRC, to implement NPR with questions from 2010-2011: Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government has written to the Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from the NPR.
- Six SC judges down with swine flu, one wears mask to court: Justice DY Chandrachud made the announcement in his court and said a meeting was held with the chief justice to prevent the infection from spreading.