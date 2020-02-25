A group of anti-Citizenship Act protestors sitting outside the Jaffrabad metro station in North East Delhi since Saturday night cleared the site on Tuesday evening, PTI reported, quoting police. Opposition to their sit-in had led to violent clashes in the entire district, which have taken 13 lives so far.

“As the situation escalated since Sunday, police and locals vacated the road outside the Jaffrabad metro station,” Naushad, one of the protestors, told PTI. “We also asked the outsiders, who were creating issues in the area, to leave.”

On Sunday afternoon, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave police a three-day ultimatum to get the protest site cleared. He told police he would not listen to them if they failed to meet the demand. However, soon after his threat, supporters of the Citizenship Act started clashing with those opposing it in various parts of the district.

Clashes continued on Monday and Tuesday, with stones being pelted and vehicles and shops being set on fire. Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in hospital. Schools were shut on Tuesday, and prohibitory orders were in place in some areas.

Scroll.in reporters in one of the affected areas witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur, on Tuesday. Journalists were also attacked and many forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones.