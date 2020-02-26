Delhi violence toll rises to 17, BJP MLA leads a crowd chanting ‘shoot the traitors’
In a hearing at midnight, the Delhi High Court asked the police to ensure safe passage to those injured during the violence.
At least 17 people were killed as of Wednesday morning after violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in North East Delhi.
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Abhay Verma leading a march in the Mangal Bazaar area of Laxmi Nagar started doing the rounds on Tuesday night. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre’s intentions of restoring peace in the national Capital.
On Tuesday night, the police cleared an anti-Citizenship Act protest site in Jaffrabad in North East Delhi as violent clashes ensued.
Live updates
9.15 am: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday asked all private satellite TV channels to be cautious about content that may instigate violence or promote “anti-national” attitudes. The advisory came after 13 people were killed in the violence in North East Delhi over the last three days.
9.08 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma and inquired about his health, reports ANI.
9.05 am: “Today [Wednesday] four persons were brought dead. Death toll rises to 17,” ANI reports, citing an official at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden locality.
8.10 am: Visuals from Jaffrabad metro station. The protesters left the metro station last night.
7.35 am: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Abhay Verma leading a march in the Mangal Bazaar area of Laxmi Nagar has started doing the rounds. His supporters are seen chanting slogans like “Goli maro”, “Jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wohi desh pe raj karega [Those who speak in favour of Hindus will rule the country]” and “Jai Shri Ram”.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has also tweeted a video of the march, asking: “What is this Laxmi Nagar BJP MLA doing?” They [BJP] pretend to conduct meetings to restore peace and their legislator is instigating people.”
7.33 am: In a hearing at midnight, the Delhi High Court asks police to ensure safe passage to those injured during the violence, and provide emergency medical assistance at government hospitals. The plea sought safe passage of injured victims from Al-Hind Hospital in New Mustafabad to other government hospitals with better facilities.
A forum of doctors from several government-run and private hospitals submitted the plea late on Tuesday for police protection as their ambulances were attempting to reaching the injured in Mustafabad area in North East Delhi, reports The Indian Express.
7.32 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held three meetings in 24 hours on Tuesday over the violence in North East Delhi. Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Srivastava was present at the meetings, reports NDTV. Shah has discussed the situation with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, and BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, among others. He has urged politicians to tackle the situation without indulging in politics.
7.30 am: The Delhi Police have dismissed reports on Tuesday that escalation of violence occurred due to inadequacy of police forces. In a tweet, the Delhi Police say they have not provided any such information to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
7.29 am: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that only those who are ready to chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” will be allowed to live in India, The Indian Express reports. “Only that person who says Bharat Mata ki Jai will stay in India…and the one who does not say it, who will oppose India, will not respect the Constitution, will repeatedly dishonour it, there is definitely a need to think about them,” he told reporters.
7.28 am: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 exams after Tuesday’s violence in North East Delhi district, ANI reports. The exams were to begin on Wednesday. Students from the rest of the national Capital will take the exams as scheduled.
7 am: Here is what happened on Tuesday:
- Violence continued for the third day on Tuesday with increasing mob attacks on Muslim localities in Delhi. The violence began on Sunday after huge groups of people supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those opposing it. As of Tuesday night, 13 people were killed.
- Amid several reports of arson and vandalism, and emergency calls for help – predominantly from Muslim localities – the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel held flag marches in some areas after dispersing mobs. However, the situation remained uncertain well into Tuesday night.
- Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in hospital. On Tuesday evening, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said 130 civilians and 56 police personnel have been injured so far.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra said he cannot be blamed for the violence in North East Delhi as he had done nothing wrong by supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, Mishra gave the police a three-day ultimatum to get a protest site in Jaffrabad locality cleared, soon after which supporters of the Citizenship Act started clashing with those opposing it, in various parts of the district.
- A Hindu mob attacked a mosque in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar area. The mob, shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [India for Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, reports said.
- The day also saw attacks on several journalists by the mobs, including one who was shot. NDTV said that four of its reporters as well as camerapersons were attacked, with one losing three teeth and another hurt enough to be left with a limp.
- United States President Donald Trump, who was in India, said he had discussed religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but added that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi. He said “individual attacks” could be handled by the government.