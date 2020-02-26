The Delhi High Court has asked the police to ensure safe evacuation of those injured during violent clashes between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and opposing it in the northeastern part of the national Capital. A special hearing was held at the residence of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar at midnight.

Violence continued for the third day on Tuesday with increasing mob attacks on Muslim localities in Delhi. The violence began on Sunday after huge groups of people supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those opposing it. As of Tuesday night, 13 people have been killed. Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in hospital. On Tuesday evening, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said 130 civilians and 56 police personnel have been injured so far.

Follow live updates on the situation in Delhi

Justice Anup Bhambhani and Muralidhar directed the police the ensure the injured were safely moved from Al-Hind Hospital in Delhi’s New Mustafabad neighbourhood to other government hospitals. The judges also asked the police to make sure that the injured were provided immediate emergency treatment at any other government hospital.

The plea moved by a forum called Concern Citizen for Peace, comprised of doctors from several private and government hospitals, asked the court for directions after mobs allegedly threatened to set their ambulances on fire as it attempted to reach Al Hind Hospital, reported The Indian Express. The petitioner also sought access to the hospitals in the adjoining areas of Mustafabad as they were reportedly lacked the resources to handle serious cases.

Lawyer Suroor Mander represented the petitioner while advocate Sanjoy Ghose represented the Delhi Police and the Government of Delhi. The joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police (crime) were also present at the hearing.

The judges also asked Delhi Police to submit a report of compliance, including details on those injured along with the treatment offered to them. The court has asked the report to be submitted on Wednesday. The High Court is likely to take up the matter around 2.15 pm.

During the special sitting, Delhi Police officials said that more than 20 injured had already been evacuated and safe passage for the rest will also be ensured. As the order was being dictated, Delhi Police (East) Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta reached the Al Hind Hospital and confirmed that the evacuation process was being done.

Amid several reports of arson and vandalism, and emergency calls for help – predominantly from Muslim localities – the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel held flag marches in some areas after dispersing mobs on Tuesday night. However, the situation remained uncertain deep into Tuesday night.

Also read:

‘Once Trump leaves, Muslims will not be safe’: Violent Hindu crowds roam North East Delhi

Delhi violence: Mosque set ablaze, Hanuman flag placed on top, reports The Wire

‘Modi wants people to have religious freedom,’ Trump says when asked about Delhi violence and CAA