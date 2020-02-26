The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday asked all private satellite TV channels to be cautious about content that may instigate violence or promote “anti-national” attitudes. The advisory came after 13 people were killed in the violence in North East Delhi over the last three days.

“It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” the advisory read.

"Anti-national attitudes" features once again in vaguely worded, menacing government advisory to TV news channels. @scroll_in https://t.co/k5zHxFJnDK — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) February 25, 2020

The government advisory also asked television channels not to air any content that contained attack on religions or communities or visuals or words that could be contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes. Content that may carry “defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths” were also directed not to be aired.

The advisory asked channels to ensure that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. “All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure strict compliance,” the advisory added.

Violence continued for the third day on Tuesday with increasing mob attacks on Muslim localities in Delhi. The violence began on Sunday after huge groups of people supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those opposing it. As of Tuesday night, 13 people have been killed. Dozens of people are being treated for injuries in hospital. On Tuesday evening, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said 130 civilians and 56 police personnel have been injured so far.