The Delhi Police on Wednesday dispersed the crowd that had assembled outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence around midnight to protest against the violence in the northeastern part of the city since Sunday, reported IANS. At least 18 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the last three days after clashes between those opposing and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act escalated with several attacks on Muslim homes.

The crowd, which gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence, comprised of members of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia and the Jamia Coordination Committee. Students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University were also part of the protest.

On Tuesday night, the protestors had surrounded the chief minister’s residence, and demanded to meet him and submit a set of demands associated with the violence. “Activate all Delhi government services and infrastructure to rescue, facilitate medical facilities and provide shelter to citizens,” the charter of demands to Kejriwal read.

At the dead of midnight, @DelhiPolice used water canons on the #Jamia students protesting outside the residence of city's municipal head @ArvindKejriwal . According to the @Jamia_JCC, many students have been detained & taken to civil lines police station and beaten badly. pic.twitter.com/SouobPklfa — Syed Hassan Kazim سید حسن کاظم (@kazimtweets) February 26, 2020

The protestors, who described themselves as concerned citizens, urged the chief minister to take action against the violence in parts of Delhi, and identify perpetrators. They urged Kejriwal to personally visit the affected areas with local legislators and conduct peace marches to defuse tension. The demonstrators asked Kejriwal to inform people about measures taken by his administration to control the violence, and allow all rescue efforts to reach hospitals in the affected areas.

Around 3.30 am, police personnel reportedly dispersed the crowd using water cannons. JNU and Jamia students alleged that the police later detained them. They also claimed that they were taken to the nearby Civil Lines police station.

On Tuesday evening, the chief minister had called an urgent meeting at his residence with MLAs and officials of the violence-affected areas of North East Delhi. The meeting reviewed the situation in the national Capital, and instructions were issued to take all the required steps to restore peace.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had also reached Delhi’s Seelampur area on Tuesday to oversee the situation. He also visited the areas hit by violence.

Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act had first clashed with those protesting against it on Sunday evening. This came soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra threatened police and asked them to disperse an anti-Citizenship Act sit-in in Jaffrabad area within three days. On Monday, more clashes took place in various localities.

