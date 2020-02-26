Top news: Water cannons fired as students protest outside Kejriwal’s home over Delhi violence
The Delhi Police on Wednesday dispersed the crowd that had assembled outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence around midnight to protest against the violence in the northeastern part of the city since Sunday. The crowd, which gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence, comprised of members of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia and the Jamia Coordination Committee. Students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University were also part of the protest.
In an unprecedented midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court asked the police to ensure safe evacuation of those injured during violent clashes between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and opposing it in the northeastern part of the national Capital. The special hearing was held at the residence of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar.
Live updates
Delhi Police use water canons to disperse Jamia, JNU students protesting outside Kejriwal’s house
Delhi violence: I&B ministry asks TV channels not to air content promoting ‘anti-national attitude’
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday asked all private satellite TV channels to be cautious about content that may instigate violence or promote “anti-national” attitudes. The advisory came after 13 people were killed in the violence in North East Delhi over the last three days.
“It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” the advisory read.
Delhi HC orders police to ensure safe, swift evacuation of injured victims from hospital
Delhi violence toll rises to 17, BJP MLA leads a crowd chanting ‘shoot the traitors’
At least 17 people were killed as of Wednesday morning after violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in North East Delhi.
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Abhay Verma leading a march in the Mangal Bazaar area of Laxmi Nagar started doing the rounds on Tuesday night. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre’s intentions of restoring peace in the national Capital.
Delhi: Anti-CAA protest site at Jaffrabad cleared on fourth day
A group of anti-Citizenship Act protestors sitting outside the Jaffrabad metro station in North East Delhi since Saturday night cleared the site on Tuesday evening, PTI reported, quoting police. Opposition to their sit-in had led to violent clashes in the entire district, which have taken 13 lives so far.
“As the situation escalated since Sunday, police and locals vacated the road outside the Jaffrabad metro station,” Naushad, one of the protestors, told PTI. “We also asked the outsiders, who were creating issues in the area, to leave.”
Pakistan raises J&K at UN again, demands lifting of communication blockade, release of politicians
Pakistan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the immediate lifting of the communication blockade, and the release of political leaders and activists, in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Switzerland, the country said any kind of inaction by the international community will only “embolden” India.
Gujarat: Communal clashes in Khambhat town continue for third day, more arson reported amid shutdown
A mob set two roadside cabins and motorcycles on fire in Khambhat town of Gujarat’s Anand district on Tuesday as communal clashes entered the third day, PTI reported. Five persons have been detained for the arson incident, Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range IK Jadeja said.
Some Hindutva outfits had organised a shutdown in the town on Tuesday to demand action against those who indulged in violence on the previous two days, Jadeja said. Several persons gathered at Gavara Chowk and staged protests, he added.
Delhi violence: Mosque set ablaze, Hanuman flag placed on top, reports The Wire
A mosque was set on fire in Ashok Nagar locality of North East Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act continued for the third straight day, The Wire reported. A mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [A Hindustan for Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, according to the news website.
Trump reiterates offer to mediate in Kashmir dispute, says cross-border terror is a problem
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Kashmir as a “big problem” between India and Pakistan and said he would do whatever he could to mediate in the dispute, ANI reported. “If anything I can do to mediate, I will do,” he said.
“Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan,” Trump said, while addressing the media after meeting Modi in New Delhi. “They are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time.”
‘Modi wants people to have religious freedom,’ Trump says when asked about Delhi violence and CAA
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he discussed religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but added that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi, reported PTI. The US president, who is on a two-day visit to India, made the remarks as clashes related to the Citizenship Amendment Act claimed ten lives as of Tuesday evening.