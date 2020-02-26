As violence in North East Delhi entered the fourth day on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Indian Muslims were being targeted and his earlier “prediction” of “bloodshed” in India was being proven right.

During his address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, Khan had alleged that India had locked up 80 lakh Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. He had warned of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan and lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its “Nazi-like ideology”.

On Wednesday, he tweeted: “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”

He asked the international community to intervene in the matter immediately. Khan said that the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir was the beginning of “bloodshed” in India, and now all 20 crore Muslims in India were being targeted. India’s Muslim population is just over 20 crore.

The Pakistani prime minister warned that anyone who attacks minorities in his country will face strict action. “I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly,” Khan said. “Our minorities are equal citizens of this country.”

At least 24 people have been killed so far in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi district.