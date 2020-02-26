The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday postponed the Class 12 English examination scheduled for Thursday at 80 centres in North East Delhi and East Delhi in view of the continuing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported. Students from the other parts of the national Capital will take the exam as scheduled.

“Considering [the] request of [the] Delhi government, and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for Class 12 in North East Part of Delhi,” the board Secretary Anurag Tripathi told PTI. “However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per schedule. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.”

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in North East Delhi and at seven centres in East Delhi. On Tuesday, the CBSE had postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 86 centres in violence-hit North East Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to inform Class 10 and Class 12 students about a long-term plan for conducting examinations in centres where clashes erupted.

The court said the students need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10 to 15 days and not on a daily basis. it also asked the board to look at other alternatives, especially with regard to Class 12 examinations.

On Tuesday, the court had ruled that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and asked the board to decide as soon as possible on rescheduling Wednesday’s board exams at one of the centres in North East Delhi.

Students who spoke to media persons had said it was difficult for them to reach the examination centres due to clashes over the amended citizenship law. The violent clashes have claimed at least 24 lives so far, and 180 people have been wounded.