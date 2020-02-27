Delhi violence: Tension prevails as toll climbs to 27, HC judge who pulled up police transferred
The Centre said the situation was under control and did not warrant the deployment of the Army.
More reports of arson and unrest poured in from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the security situation and attempted to establish order in the affected areas. The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 27 on Wednesday.
Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar was on Wednesday night transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This came hours after the High Court pulled up the police for inaction. The notification of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer was issued on Wednesday night by the Centre, about two weeks after it had been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on February 12.
The police and paramilitary forces carried out flag marches in violence-hit areas. The Centre said the situation was under control and did not warrant the deployment of the Army – a request raised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day.
Live updates
7.50 am: Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain issues a statement denying his involvement in the violence.
7.40 am: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders calls US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit a “failure of leadership”. “Over 200 million Muslims call India home,” said Sanders. “Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying ‘That’s up to India’. This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”
7.34 am: A differently-abled man was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in Mustafabad, alleged his wife. Feroz Akhtar, 42, received severe injuries on his head, back and shoulder, reports PTI.
7.27 am: Rahul Solanki’s body was taken to a crematorium on Wednesday night, reports PTI. “Today, we took his body home from GTB Hospital,” said Solanki’s father. “We wanted police and paramilitary forces to give us protection till we reached the crematorium to perform his final rites,” he said. Solanki, a marketing executive, was shot dead on Monday when he stepped out to buy milk.
7.22 am: Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar gets transfers notice to the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Wednesday night. The notification was issued by the Centre about two weeks after it had been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on February 12.
This came hours after the High Court pulled up the police for inaction. It ordered better security and setting up of helplines, and criticised the authorities for not filing first information reports against BJP leaders who made incendiary, religiously divisive speeches.
7.17 am: Here are the main updates from Wednesday:
- Film actor and politician Rajinikanth blamed the Centre’s intelligence failure for the violent clashes going on in Delhi since Sunday evening. He said those in power should “resign and go” if they could not curb the violence with an iron fist.
- Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked gurdwaras in Delhi to offer all possible help to victims of the violence. Condemning the violence, Singh said “the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help”. “The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief, irrespective of their religion...” he added.
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the law and order situation in Delhi, walking through a number of the areas where he talked to those affected by the violence. In one case he was stopped by a young student in a burkha who said fear has taken root. However, Doval told the media that the situation was now “totally under control.”
- Doval submitted an assessment report of the measures taken to control the riots to the Cabinet Committee on Security. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon after his second visit to North East Delhi on Wednesday.
- In Gamri Extension, news emerged that an 85-year-old woman died after an armed mob of around 100 people set fire to the building in which her family resided.
- The body of an intelligence bureau officer, identified as Ankit Sharma, was found in a drain in Chand Bagh. Sharma was returning home on Tuesday evening when a mob pelted stones at him and beat him to death.
- Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Chand Bagh, alleged that the mob that caused violence, arson, and looting in the area for three days was made up of outsiders. Another resident, Mohan Singh Tomar, said that during the violence, local Muslims guarded three temples in the area and protected them from damage. “The temples are safe because of the communal harmony in our area,” he said.
- The Delhi Police allegedly destroyed CCTV cameras and manhandled protestors in Khureji Khas area. The police later cleared the site of protestors.
- Police personnel also beat up lawyers at the Jagatpuri police station. The lawyers, from the Indian Union of Civil Liberties and the Human Rights Law Network, had gone to the police station to secure the release of a detainee who had been protesting at Khureji Khas.
- A Hindu trader who plies his trade at Maujpur Chowk, near Chand Bagh, blamed the Delhi Police for the violence. “They are not reaching the troubled areas on time and are unable to control the situation,” he said. “The mob is inciting violence in the name of Hindus and disrespecting them. These people belong to a specific political party.”
- An independent journalist reported that a man named Marouf Ali, 32, from Bhajanpura was shot dead point blank on the forehead. She said his body was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. She added that four out of the five patients at the emergency neuro ward of the hospital, all Muslims, have lost their eyesight. She said that though the hospital falls under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, there are not enough beds and officials are behaving in a bureaucratic manner.