Top news: Jammu and Kashmir ‘was, is, and shall forever’ remain ours, India tells Pakistan at UN
India on Wednesday denounced Pakistan’s comments related to Jammu and Kashmir during an ongoing United Nations Human Rights Council, and said Islamabad should not “lecture others about human rights”. India said several temporary restrictions imposed after the central administration’s decision to strip the region’s special status had been removed.
The toll following widespread mob violence in Delhi, mostly targeting Muslims, rose to 32 on Thursday morning. Several reports of arson and escalating tension came from parts of North East Delhi. This is the fifth day of violence after clashes between supporters and opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act began on Sunday.
India on Wednesday criticised Pakistan for raising Jammu and Kashmir in the United Nations Human Rights Council session, and reiterated that the region “was, is, and shall forever” remain its integral part. The remarks from Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup came a day after Pakistan urged the international council to intervene in the Indian administration’s decision to impose restrictions on communication in Jammu and Kashmir since the region’s special status was stripped in August.
Coronavirus: 119 Indians from quarantined cruise ship land in Delhi on special flight
A special Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship, to New Delhi on Thursday morning. The British-flagged Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama on February 3 with about 3,700 people onboard after the virus was diagnosed in a man who disembarked last month in Hong Kong.
Delhi violence: Tension prevails as toll climbs to 28, HC judge who pulled up police transferred
The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 32 on Thursday morning. More reports of arson and unrest poured in from North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the security situation and attempted to establish order in the affected areas.
Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar – who had on Wednesday criticised the central government, the state as well as the police for the violence in North East Delhi – has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 27 on Wednesday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer on February 12, and the government notified it on Wednesday night.
‘Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma not to blame for Jamia shootings, no need of FIR’: Police to court
The Delhi Police told a court in the national Capital on Wednesday that no cognisable offence was found for filing first information reports against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for hate speech against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Shaheen Bagh.
Delhi violence: Rajinikanth blames Centre’s intelligence failure, calls for resignations
Film actor and politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday blamed the Centre’s intelligence failure for the violent clashes going on in Delhi since Sunday evening. He said those in power should “resign and go” if they could not curb the violence with an iron fist. “Definitely it is central government’s intelligence failure,” Rajinikanth told reporters. “I strongly condemn the central government...They should have been so careful when the US President [Donald] Trump had visited [the country]. The intelligence didn’t do its job properly. It should have been completely crushed with an iron fist. We expect them to be careful at least from now on.”
Delhi violence: Akal Takht chief asks gurdwaras to offer all possible help to victims
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked gurdwaras in Delhi to offer all possible help to victims of the violence that has engulfed parts of the city since Sunday. Condemning the violence, Singh said “the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help”. “The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief, irrespective of their religion...” he added.
Delhi violence: US embassy asks American citizens in India to avoid all areas with protests
The United States embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday asked its citizens in India to exercise caution in the light of the violence that has engulfed parts of the national Capital. “US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the embassy said. “It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and metro closures, and possible curfews.”
Delhi violence: ‘A modern city cannot be built over graves of its people,’ says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed the Legislative Assembly about the violent clashes in North East district that began on Sunday, and said a “modern Delhi cannot be built over graves of its people”. The chief minister read out the names of those killed in the violence. “Hindus died, Muslims died, cops also died,” he said. “Who benefited by the riots? Rahul Solanki has died. He was a Hindu. Zakir has died. He was Muslim.”