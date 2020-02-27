The Congress on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately call for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his “inability” to contain the violent clashes that began in Delhi on Sunday evening. A party delegation, led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“We call upon you [Kovind] to ensure that life, liberty and property of citizens are preserved,” Gandhi said after leaving the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to ANI. “We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister for his inability to contain violence.”

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was part of the delegation, said the party urged Kovind to use his power to protect “rajdharma”. “Rajdharma”, or “duty of a leader”, was a Hindi word famously used by former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee to ask then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, who is now the prime minister, to act during the 2002 riots in the state.

Singh said the violence was a “reflection on total failure of central government”. Gandhi said the party was fairly satisfied as Kovind had told her he would take cognisance of the demands, PTI reported.

The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 34 on Thursday morning. More reports of arson and unrest poured in from North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the security situation and attempted to establish order in the affected areas.