Toll in Delhi violence rises to 38; AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after police file FIR against him
Prohibitory orders under Section 144, barring a gathering of more than four people, is expected to be revoked for 10 hours on Friday.
Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was suspended from the primary membership of the party in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in Delhi. The Delhi Police have filed a case of murder and kidnapping against Hussain.
At least 38 people were killed due to large-scale mob violence – mainly targeted at Muslims – in parts of North East Delhi. Security personnel conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas on Thursday night.
Live updates
7.35 am: “The Secretary-General has been following the situation closely,” says Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations secretary general, reports ANI. “Today, the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi is needed more than ever and it is central to create conditions for true community reconciliation.”
On Thursday, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had expressed “great concern” over the Citizenship Amendment Act and reports of police inaction during the violence in Delhi.
7.15 am: The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have conducted overnight patrolling in violence-affected areas, reports India Today. Around 7,000 central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of North East district since February 24.
Three police control room vans each were keeping an eye on the streets in areas such as Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Bhajanpura, Seelampur, and Jaffarabad. Those seen standing outside their houses were immediately asked to go inside.
7.10 am: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been suspended after being charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. “[AAP] Councillor Tahir Hussain will remain suspended from the party until the charges against him are investigated,” the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s official account tweeted.
Hussain had on Thursday released a video, denying his role in the Sharma’s murder. Allegations were made against him after a video showed people throwing stones allegedly from the roof of his apartment building.
7 am: Here’s what happened on Thursday:
- The Delhi High Court gave the Centre four weeks to reply to a plea seeking first information reports against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Anurag Thakur and Kapil Sharma for making incendiary remarks ahead of the massive violence that broke out in Delhi since Sunday. During the proceedings, the Delhi Police claimed that the situation was “not conducive” to file such FIRs at present.
- The Delhi Police has formed two special investigation teams to look into the violence. All cases associated with it have reportedly been transferred to the teams, which comprises of officials from the Crime Branch.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for families of victims of the violence. He also announced the measures his administration has taken for relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the violence.
- Prohibitory orders under Section 144, barring a gathering of more than four people, will be revoked for 10 hours on Friday, the Home Ministry announced. The ministry made the decision saying that no untoward incidents had been reported in the police stations that come under the violence-hit North East Delhi districts.
- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed “great concern” over the Citizenship Amendment Act and reports of police inaction during the violence this week, as well as those of excessive police force used against protestors.
- India asked bodies such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation not to make irresponsible statements after the OIC condemned the violence in Delhi and asked the government to “bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice”. The Ministry of External Affairs also criticised the the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom for urging India to protect the rights of minorities amid the violence.