The big news: AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in violence FIR, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two SITs were set up to take over the inquiry into the Delhi violence, and the Opposition criticised a judge’s transfer after he rapped police.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in Delhi violence rises to 38; AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after police file FIR against him: Earlier, Hussain released a video on Delhi violence and denied his role in the IB officer’s death. Arvind Kejriwal said give ‘double punishment’ if anyone from AAP is guilty.
- Police hand over Delhi violence inquiry to Crime Branch, set up two special investigation teams: A rickshaw driver was beaten by a mob after asking him his name today. Congress urged President Kovind to immediately sack Amit Shah as home minister. An Akali Dal MP wrote to Amit Shah over police inaction and said it was reminiscent of 1984. Meanwhile, Meghalaya governor suggested Tiananmen-style crackdown on protestors.
- HC judge who rapped police for inaction during Delhi violence transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court: Congress criticised Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer, said it was ‘hit-and-run injustice’.
- Maharashtra withdraws 348 cases related to Bhima Koregaon, 460 Maratha quota violence cases: The move was announced by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
- Time not suited for hate speech FIRs, police tell HC on Delhi violence; Centre gets 4 weeks to reply: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said when everyone was working to ensure normalcy, ‘any hurried intervention’ was not possible.
- India rejects criticism by US religious freedom panel on Delhi violence, calls it misleading: The country also asked OIC not to ‘make irresponsible statements’ after the body expressed concern
- Maharashtra Assembly clears bill making Marathi compulsory in school curriculum: It will be introduced in all schools, irrespective of the board they are affiliated to, from Class 1 to Class 10 from the coming academic year.
- Case filed against Prashant Kishor for allegedly plagiarising ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign: The political strategist called it a ‘poor attempt to gain two minutes of fame’.
- India raps Pakistan at UN on J&K, says it can’t lecture others on human rights violation: Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup claimed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir ‘is quite normal’ despite Pakistan’s efforts to destabilise.
- ‘Democratic traditions unite US and India,’ says Mike Pompeo after Donald Trump’s visit: Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells hailed Trump’s visit, and said ‘excellent progress’ had been made for US-India relations.